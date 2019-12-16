Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne ties the knot

Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne has tied the knot with partner David Ludlow.

The pair exchanged vows at G-A-Y’s Heaven nightclub in London over the weekend.

The drag queen shared photos of the big day on Instagram.

The 27-year-old, real name James Lee Williams, said it had been “the most amazing day”.

The TV star said in another post that it was the “happiest day of our lives” and that it was “a dream come true”.

Last month, The Vivienne was named winner of the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

The queen, from Liverpool, beat runner-up Divina De Campo in a lip-sync battle to I’m Your Man by Wham!