Dan Osborne issues public apology to Jacqueline Jossa amid cheating rumours

Dan Osborne has issued a public apology to his wife Jacqueline Jossa after it was alleged that he cheated on her.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! winner Jossa emerged from the Australian jungle this month amid speculation surrounding the behaviour of her husband, with whom she has two daughters, Ella, four, and Mia, one.

During her time on the show, her campmate and Rak-Su star Myles Stephenson reportedly claimed to her that Osborne cheated on her with Stephenson’s ex-girlfriend Gabby Allen.

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Osborne and Love Island star Allen were previously in the Celebrity Big Brother house together.

Osborne said in a statement on Monday that his behaviour had almost cost him his family.

He said on Instagram: “So after weeks, months, years of constant articles and rumours, some true, some very untrue.

“I want to publicly say, I know I have made some mistakes, we all do as humans, but I’ve made some that have almost cost me my family.

“I have seriously learnt from these massively, so I want to publicly apologise to my beautiful wife and my family for the mistakes I’ve made.

“I am the luckiest man in the world to have what I have with Jacqueline and my three incredible children and I will spend the rest of my life being the best husband and dad that I can be.

“Jac, myself and our families are excited for the future, one filled with love and happiness together.

“We truly appreciate everyone that has supported us as a couple, we are ending this year stronger than ever.”

Jossa addressed her husband’s behaviour on Monday’s Lorraine, saying he had “done wrong” but that she wanted to “restart their relationship”.

However, she did not say whether he had been unfaithful.