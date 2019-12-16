Caroline Flack’s boyfriend defends ‘loyal and kind’ TV star following arrest

Caroline Flack’s boyfriend has spoken out in defence of the Love Island host, saying she has become the subject of a “witch hunt” following her arrest.

Flack, 40, was charged on Friday with assault following a private domestic incident reportedly involving her partner Lewis Burton, 27.

In a message posted to his Instagram Stories on Monday, he said “lies and abuse” had been aimed at Flack.

He also denied he had signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) relating to their relationship.

Lewis Burton posted on Instagram Stories (Lewis Burton/Instagram/PA)

He wrote: “I’m tired of the lies and abuse aimed at my girlfriend. This is not a witch hunt this is someone’s life.

“I have not signed any NDA. Why would I? Caroline is the most lovely girl. Loyal and kind. She doesn’t deserve any of this.”

On Sunday morning, Flack’s former fiance Andrew Brady responded to her arrest by posting screenshots of what appeared to be a heavily redacted NDA on his social media.

It comes after Burton shared a picture of himself and Flack together on social media, a day after the TV presenter was charged with assault, in an apparent show of unity.

Lewis Burton and Caroline Flack in a picture on Burton’s Instagram Stories (Lewis Burton/Instagram/PA)

The picture, which shows them posing close together and smiling for the camera, was posted by Flack on her own Instagram account in November.

The Metropolitan Police said on Friday that she had been charged with assault by beating and although they did not name the man in question they said he was not seriously injured.

A spokesman for Flack told the PA news agency: “We confirm that police attended Caroline’s home following a private domestic incident.

“She is co-operating with the appropriate people to resolve matters. We will not be making any further comment for legal reasons.”

Flack will appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on December 23.

The presenter has recently been pictured with former professional tennis player and model Burton, sharing images with each other on their respective Instagram accounts in recent months.

Flack is known for hosting TV programmes including The X Factor, The Xtra Factor and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! spin-off show Extra Camp.

In 2014, she won Strictly Come Dancing and since 2015 has hosted ITV2 reality show Love Island and its accompanying programme, Aftersun.

The winter series of Love Island is due to start in January in South Africa.