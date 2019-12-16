Advertising
Anton Du Beke: I’ll never leave Strictly Come Dancing
The veteran dancer made the final this year.
Anton Du Beke says he will “never” leave Strictly Come Dancing.
The veteran dancer, 53, who made the final at the weekend, dismissed a story that he is planning to quit.
He told ITV show Lorraine: “I can’t leave, ever, never” adding that reports he would be stepping down were “nonsense” and “hilarious.”
He also quipped that he would have been “unbearable” if he and celebrity partner Emma Barton had won the show, saying “to make the final is enough”.
Kelvin Fletcher won Strictly Come Dancing with his dance partner Oti Mabuse on Saturday night.
Du Beke showed off a new look on this year’s BBC One series, with his first ever spray tan
Advertising
“I did my (hair) tint a bit darker than normal,” he said, because his fellow dancers look “so young” and then “I looked a bit pasty.”
So he opted for the spray tan, adding he did not want to go lower than his shoulders or he would have “had the shirt off”.
The dancer made it through to the big night for only the second time after competing in every series since the BBC show launched.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.