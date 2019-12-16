Anton Du Beke: I’ll never leave Strictly Come Dancing

Anton Du Beke says he will “never” leave Strictly Come Dancing.

The veteran dancer, 53, who made the final at the weekend, dismissed a story that he is planning to quit.

He told ITV show Lorraine: “I can’t leave, ever, never” adding that reports he would be stepping down were “nonsense” and “hilarious.”

Strictly 2019 has been the most wonderful experience, quite simply because of @EmmaBarton: my Strictly Queen of Ballroom, my Grand Finalist, my dance partner… my friend. You put your heart & soul into every dance, each a pure joy to perform with you. You're my winner! Anton XX — Anton Du Beke (@TheAntonDuBeke) December 14, 2019

He also quipped that he would have been “unbearable” if he and celebrity partner Emma Barton had won the show, saying “to make the final is enough”.

Kelvin Fletcher won Strictly Come Dancing with his dance partner Oti Mabuse on Saturday night.

Du Beke showed off a new look on this year’s BBC One series, with his first ever spray tan

Hats off!! What tremendous #StrictlyFinal winners: @kelvin_fletcher & @OtiMabuse, you danced magnificently – not just tonight, but every single week! First class performances for a top class final – congratulations!!! Anton XX ??????????? https://t.co/vmSsPE2WWa — Anton Du Beke (@TheAntonDuBeke) December 14, 2019

“I did my (hair) tint a bit darker than normal,” he said, because his fellow dancers look “so young” and then “I looked a bit pasty.”

So he opted for the spray tan, adding he did not want to go lower than his shoulders or he would have “had the shirt off”.

The dancer made it through to the big night for only the second time after competing in every series since the BBC show launched.