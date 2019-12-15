Strictly Come Dancing final is ratings hit for the BBC

Strictly Come Dancing ended the series with a high as millions tuned in to watch Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse lift the Glitterball Trophy.

The programme was watched by an average of 11.3 million people according to overnight ratings, the BBC said.

The broadcast had a peak audience of 12.5 million viewers and was the most-watched show across all channels with an audience share of 55.6%.

HumbledElated Honoured Thank you for your votes ?Thank you to my family ❤️Thank you to @OtiMabuse And a massive thank you to #Strictly for the opportunity ? Team #Floti ??did it! ?#StrictlyFinal WINNERS 2019 ? pic.twitter.com/qdZc6Egq79 — Kelvin Fletcher (@kelvin_fletcher) December 14, 2019

This marked a slight dip in comparison to last year’s Strictly final, which had an average audience of 11.7 million and a peak of 12.7 million when Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton were crowned champions.

However, it was an overall boost for the 2019 series, which kicked off in September with an average of 7.8 million overnight viewers watching its launch show.

The 2010 series of Strictly, won by actress Kara Tointon with Artem Chigvintsev, remains the most-watched final in the show’s history with a total audience of 14.3 million.

Strictly’s live final aired from 7.05pm until 9.10pm, and saw Fletcher and Mabuse fend off competition from fellow finalists Emma Barton and Anton Du Beke, and Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden.

It was the first ever win for professional dancer Mabuse, 29, and a surprise feat for ex-Emmerdale star Fletcher, 35, who was a last-minute addition to the series.

He joined the show after Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing was forced to pull out in September because of an injury.