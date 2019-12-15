Former member to rejoin Red Hot Chili Peppers

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced that their old guitar player John Frusciante is rejoining the band.

The group’s current guitarist Josh Klinghoffer is leaving after a decade.

A message on the band’s Instagram said: “The Red Hot Chili Peppers announce that we are parting ways with our guitarist of the past ten years, Josh Klinghoffer.

“Josh is a beautiful musician who we respect and love.

“We are deeply grateful for our time with him, and the countless gifts he shared with us.”

It continued: “We also announce, with great excitement and full hearts, that John Frusciante is rejoining our group.

“Thank you.”

Red Hot Chili Peppers is comprised of frontman Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea and drummer Chad Smith.

John Frusciante (Yui Mok/PA)

Frusciante was with the rock band from 1988 until 1992. He then rejoined in 1998 and remained with them until 2009.