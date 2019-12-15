Advertising
Courteney Cox surprised to find out she looks like Caitlyn Jenner
The former Friends star took the comments about the resemblance in her stride.
Courteney Cox has joked about looking like Caitlyn Jenner after fans were left confused by her appearance.
The former Friends star appeared in a picture with actors David Spade and Nick Viall in a post shared by Spade on Instagram.
Wearing large glasses, the picture baffled fans of Spade, many of whom took to the comments to ask if it was 70-year-old Jenner in the photo.
Cox, 55, reposted the picture on her own Instagram page and wrote: “@davidspade posted this pic, now I really didn’t think I looked like myself but this was surprising….”
She shared a screengrab of some of the remarks from fans, one of which said: “Totally thought Courteney was Caitlyn Jenner.”
“Caitlyn Jenner.. oh yaaa,” one commented, with another writing: “Bruh I thought that was Caitlin Jenner.”
The resemblance to the reality TV star and former Olympian, 70, amused Cox’s former Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston, who wrote: “You’re hilarious. Oh my GOD I love you.”
Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Jenner, who has just appeared in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, came out as a trans-woman in 2015 after previously being known as Bruce.
