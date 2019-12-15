Corrie’s Katie McGlynn: Why I asked show bosses to kill off Sinead

Former Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn has revealed she asked show bosses to kill off her character because she “selfishly” wanted to have a big story, as well as having an impact.

McGlynn’s character Sinead Osbourne was diagnosed with terminal cervical cancer and after dying in the soap in October, it was reported that there was an increase in the uptake in women going for smear tests.

The actress, 26, said that she was responsible for Sinead’s death because she wanted the storyline to be realistic, even though it would mean she would lose her job.

She told Fabulous magazine: “When they first told me about the story, they weren’t sure if it was going to be terminal.

“But I said I think she should die. I said that knowing it would mean I didn’t have a job. But I wanted to show what’s real life, that it’s not always a fairy tale and people do die.

“Some TV shows fear the sad ending, but I wanted to make it as real as possible.”

McGlynn, who joined Corrie in 2013, said she felt she “wasn’t doing much” on the show and that after appearing in drama Waterloo Road, she felt Sinead was not “reaching her full potential, and unless something really bad happened to her I didn’t think there was anywhere for her to go.

“She was too sweet, her life was very normal and I wasn’t sure about what to do.”

She added: “I was very open with her about feeling lost and not knowing if I should still be there. And that’s when she put this story line to me and I thought: ‘Well, I can’t leave now.’ I said: ‘Yes, please, let me do it!’ And I said that I wanted Sinead to die.

“Selfishly I wanted a big story but I also wanted it to get women going for their smears, because it felt like the Jade Goody effect had gone.”

McGlynn said she was “really shocked and touched and humbled by the reaction” to the storyline, which saw the ITV soap collaborate with the charity Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust.

Medical advisers were on also set as they filmed to ensure the scenes were realistic.