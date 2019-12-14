Taylor Swift celebrates her 30th birthday with New York performance

Taylor Swift celebrated her 30th birthday by performing for a sold-out crowd in New York.

The pop superstar marked the milestone on December 13 and rung in the new decade on stage at Madison Square Garden for the Jingle Ball.

She performed a handful of her biggest hits including Blank Space, ME!, Love and Welcome To New York.

Swift, wearing a sparkly dress with matching thigh-high boots, told the thousands of adoring fans: “We are at Madison Square Garden and just being here with you feels really special.

“Especially playing here for these crowds in New York, there’s really nothing like you.

“So I had a choice. Where would I want to spend my 30th birthday? The answer is you’re looking at it. This is the first show of my 30th year of life.”

Advertising

At the end of her performance Swift was given a giant “cat cake” to celebrate her birthday.

Her celebrity friends were among those wishing her a happy birthday.

Selena Gomez shared a throwback picture of the pair together and wrote on her Instagram story: “Love living many many many years of life with you.

“You mean the world to me. You help me become better everyday. Happy 30th.”

Advertising

Supermodel Gigi Hadid said: “My T ! An old soul celebrating 30 years here … and what a phenomenon you are.

“It’s rare someone can be inimitable yet still make hearts feel at home with innate generosity. I love you and can’t wait to celebrate you sister !!!! HAPPY BDAY.”

Swift’s Jingle Ball appearance came less than 24 hours after she reopened her feud with talent manager Scooter Braun.

She hit out at “toxic male privilege” in the music industry after Braun’s company bought the rights to much of her back catalogue.