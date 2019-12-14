Advertising
Susanna Reid leads stars congratulating Kelvin Fletcher for Strictly win
The soap star has a raft of celebrity supporters who were thrilled to see him lift the Glitterball Trophy.
Former Strictly Come Dancing star Susanna Reid was among the celebrities congratulating Kelvin Fletcher for winning this year’s series.
Former Emmerdale star Fletcher lifted the Glitterball Trophy with his dance partner Oti Mabuse after an emotional and energetic live final.
Good Morning Britain presenter Reid, who took part in Strictly in 2013, tweeted: “CONGRATULATIONS @kelvin_fletcher & @OtiMabuse.”
She added that the couple “deserved this from the moment you stepped in at the last minute, to the final wiggle of the hips in the samba #Strictly”.
Strictly professional and fellow finalist Anton Du Beke tweeted: “Hats off!! What tremendous #StrictlyFinal winners: @kelvin_fletcher & @OtiMabuse, you danced magnificently – not just tonight, but every single week!
“First class performances for a top class final – congratulations!!! Anton XX.”
Strictly host Tess Daly posted on Instagram to congratulate the couple, writing: “WINNERS. STRICTLY COME DANCING CHAMPIONS 2019.
“Massive congratulations to our winners @kelvin_fletcher and @otimabuse.”
BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker referred to Fletcher’s late entry to this year’s Strictly after he replaced Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing, who was forced to quit before the series began due to injury.
Walker tweeted: “Well done @kelvin_fletcher & @OtiMabuse. The sub came on and scored the winner in the #StrictlyFinal.”
Zoe Ball tweeted: “YES @kelvin_fletcher and @OtiMabuse TEARS so happy for them wow wow wow.”
Former Strictly professional James Jordan tweeted: “Just heard @kelvin_fletcher won #Strictly Such a deserving winner Also well done to @OtiMabuse What an amazing partnership.”
Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley was also among those congratulating Fletcher on his victory.
She tweeted: “Of course @kelvin_fletcher & @otimabuse are the CHAMPIONS of this years @bbcstrictly it was a no brainier!!!! We are all proud proud proud of you. Northern Boy brings the trophy home @emmerdale CONGRATULATIONS #Strictly2019.”
Fletcher’s former Emmerdale co-star Danny Miller tweeted that he was a “deserving winner”.
He added in a second tweet: “I am so proud. In tears. Literally! Put my brother @kelvin_fletcher on at 10/1 on the first day. Put it that way!!”
Fletcher and Mabuse fended off competition from Karim Zeroual and Emma Barton and their partners Amy Dowden and Du Beke in the grand final.
