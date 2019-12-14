Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta recreate their Grease looks

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta have reunited and recreated their signature looks from beloved musical Grease.

Newton-John played timid schoolgirl Sandy Olsson in the 1978 classic while Travolta starred as her boyfriend Danny Zuko.

The pair got back together on Friday for a sing-along event with fans in West Palm Beach, Florida, and slipped back into their outfits from Grease.

Newton-John wore a yellow cardigan and matching skirt while Travolta donned a black leather jacket similar to the one he wore in the film.

Newton-John shared a picture of the pair together on Instagram and captioned the post: “First time in costume since we made the movie ! So excited!!”

Newton-John recently sold the leather jacket she wore in Grease for charity – only for the buyer to return it.

The 71-year-old flogged the jacket along with a host of other personal items, with part of the proceeds going to her cancer research centre.

The leather jacket fetched 243,300 US dollars (£185,000), only for the anonymous buyer to hand it back to a “grateful” Newton-John.

He said: “It should not sit in a billionaire’s closet for country-club bragging rights.”