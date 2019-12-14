Kelvin Fletcher: I can’t wait to go to a do and waltz with an old dear

Kelvin Fletcher has shared his plans to carry on dancing after Strictly Come Dancing comes to an end.

The Emmerdale actor is odds on to lift the glitterball trophy tonight with partner Oti Mabuse, according to bookmakers, when he will compete in the final with CBBC star Karim Zeroual and EastEnders actress Emma Barton.

He was a last-minute addition to the line-up after reality star Jamie Laing had to pull out of the show due to injury and Fletcher said “it kind of feels as crazy as it sounds” that he made it all the way to the end.

He added: “I’m a huge Strictly fan and have been for many years and it’s been one of those shows that I’ve watched at home for years and thought I would love to do that, just for what it represents.

“You can see people throwing themselves at what is always a huge challenge, and I’m a big believer in challenging yourself, and what better way to do it than doing it in front of 11 million people dancing, learning these new steps, and having a spray tan, having all these amazing costumes.

“It’s been the best thing I’ve ever done and it has changed my life and it’s been absolutely incredible.”

He continued: “I can’t wait to go to a do and see an old dear and ask her to dance because I want to do a bit of ballroom with her.

“I would love to be able to ask a grandma and do a real gentleman thing and then do a little bit of a waltz with her.”

Fletcher said he has been struck by how important the show is to fans, adding: “Going out and about on the rare chance we do get, when Oti allows me to leave the rehearsal room, I know the show is popular but it literally changes people’s lives.

Kelvin Fletcher performing a waltz with professional partner Oti Mabuse (Guy Levy/BBC)

“The impact it has on people’s lives, they look forward to that Saturday and Sunday so much and I’ve never witnessed a show having such an impact on people’s lives, so being a part of that, you feel so privileged.

“When this ends I will feel I will always have a part with Strictly but I will be sad to see that go.

“And working with Oti has been unbelievable, she’s the most incredible person.

“I’ve got complete admiration for her as a creative and talent-wise, she has just blown my mind every single week.”

Strictly Come Dancing concludes on BBC One at 7.05pm.