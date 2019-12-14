Jamie Laing reacts as his Strictly replacement Kelvin Fletcher wins series

Jamie Laing has jokingly thanked his “broken foot” after his Strictly Come Dancing replacement Kelvin Fletcher won the show.

Made In Chelsea star Laing was on the line-up for the BBC dancing show and was partnered with Oti Mabuse, but he was forced to pull out before the series began due to injury.

Following Fletcher and Mabuse’s win in the live final on Saturday, Laing tweeted: “Congratulations to @kelvin_fletcher and @OtiMabuse you guys rocked it!!

“Thank god for my broken foot #StrictlyFinal.”

Congratulations to @kelvin_fletcher and @OtiMabuse you guys rocked it!! Thank god for my broken foot #StrictlyFinal — Jamie Laing (@JamieLaing_UK) December 14, 2019

One of Laing’s followers replied: “I love you Jamie but – yes thank god because I have never seen dancing like these 2! Wow.”

Laing had admitted he was “upset and devastated” when he pulled out of Strictly in early September having hurt himself during filming for the programme’s pre-recorded launch show.

Fans of the reality TV star, who had to wear a surgical boot for eight weeks, have called for him to return to the dancefloor next year.

Former Emmerdale star Fletcher was drafted in at the last minute to fill the gap, and the actor went on to become one of the most popular and highest-scoring contestants of the series.

He and Mabuse beat Emma Barton and Anton Du Beke, and Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden in the live Strictly final.