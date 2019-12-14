Caroline Flack’s boyfriend posts picture with TV star after assault charge

Caroline Flack’s boyfriend has posted a picture of them together on social media, a day after the TV presenter was charged with assault.

Flack, 40, was charged on Friday with assault following a private domestic incident reportedly involving her partner Lewis Burton.

Burton, 27, shared an image of himself with the Love Island presenter on Instagram Stories, with a love heart emoji above the photo.

Lewis Burton and Caroline Flack in a picture on Mr Burton’s Instagram Stories (Lewis Burton/Instagram)

The picture, which shows them posing close together and smiling for the camera, was posted by Flack on her own Instagram account in November.

Flack has not posted on social media since she was arrested following an incident at approximately 5.25am on Thursday, after reports of a man being assaulted.

The Metropolitan Police said on Friday that she had been charged with assault by beating, and although they did not name the man in question they said he was not seriously injured.

A spokesman for Flack told the PA news agency: “We confirm that police attended Caroline’s home following a private domestic incident.

“She is co-operating with the appropriate people to resolve matters. We will not be making any further comment for legal reasons.”

Flack will appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on December 23.

The presenter has recently been pictured with former professional tennis player and model Burton, sharing pictures with each other on their respective Instagram accounts in recent months.

Flack is known for hosting TV programmes including The X Factor, The Xtra Factor and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! spin-off show Extra Camp.

In 2014, she won Strictly Come Dancing and since 2015 has hosted ITV2 reality show Love Island and its accompanying programme, Aftersun.

The winter series of Love Island is due to start in January in South Africa.