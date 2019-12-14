Body Coach star Joe Wicks announces early arrival of baby

The Body Coach Joe Wicks and his wife have become parents for the second time, three weeks early.

The online fitness coach, TV star and cookery book author told his 2.9 million Instagram followers that wife Rosie had given birth to their son “earlier than expected”.

Wicks posted a picture of himself holding his newborn to his chest, and wrote: “We welcomed our little baby boy into the world today.

“He is the best early Christmas present ever. He decided to come 3 weeks earlier than expected and weighs 5lb 14oz. Rosie and the baby are both happy and doing great.”

Wicks, 33, said they “still haven’t got a name for him yet but I’ll share it when we do”, adding: “Thanks for all your wonderful messages and well wishes for us all, Love Joe, Rosie, Indie and baby.”

He and Rosie welcomed their first daughter Indie in July last year.

The couple tied the knot in June having been engaged since November 2018.

The fitness guru also shared details of a dramatic moment that came before the baby’s arrival, writing on his Instagram Stories: “Last night we were about to jump in a taxi to a concert at the Royal Albert Hall.

“Rosie came into the bedroom & said: ‘Joe I think my waters have broken.’ She wasn’t playing.”

Writer and vlogger Giovanna Fletcher, the wife of McFly star Tom Fletcher, was among the stars congratulating Wicks.

She wrote: “Maaaaaaaaaaate!!! I’m so flipping pleased for you both! Just yelped at my phone! So much love to the four of you. Xxx.”

Chef Gordon Ramsay posted: “@thebodycoach congratulations mate love to all amazing news.”

Actor Sam Claflin wrote: “The biggest congratulations to you all. Such a beautiful little boy.”

Wicks is known for his best-selling range of cookbooks, including Lean In 15 and Veggie Lean In 15, after rising to fame online with his short, snappy workout and food videos.