Sir Rod Stewart sets new chart record with number one album

Sir Rod Stewart has scored his 10th number one album, setting a new chart record in the process.

The veteran music star’s latest release You’re In My Heart has climbed to the top spot after being released three weeks ago, making him the oldest male solo artist to have a number one album in the UK.

At the age of 74 years and 11 months, he has taken the accolade from Paul Simon, the Official Charts Company said.

Sir Rod Stewart beat Robbie Williams to the top spot (Jacob King/PA)

Sir Rod said: “A new government and a new number one for Sir Rod. Thank you once again to my legions of fans who I will never take for granted.

“Bless you all and a merry Christmas. Well done Robbie, well done Boris, no hard feelings Pete Townshend!”

The singer was in a close contest for the number one spot with Robbie Williams and The Who, with just 750 copies between the top three at the end of the week.

Sir Rod’s orchestral re-imagining of his greatest hits with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra scraped into the top spot with Williams’s The Christmas Present at number two and The Who’s new album Who in at number three.

The Who’s Pete Townshend, right, and Roger Daltrey (Ian West/PA)

At the halfway stage of the charts week, Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend’s new album was in line to top the charts.

Number four went to Michael Ball and Alfie Boe’s joint album Back Together, and Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent was at five.

On the singles chart, Australian singer-songwriter Tones and I’s Dance Monkey was at number one for an 11th consecutive week, scoring the longest-running number one single by a female artist in the UK.