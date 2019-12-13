Sir Paul McCartney reveals he has a ‘secret’ Christmas album for his family

Sir Paul McCartney has revealed he recorded a “secret” Christmas album that only his family has ever listened to.

The former Beatle said the record “gets brought out each year” during the McCartneys’ festive celebrations.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s World At One, he said: “Years ago I thought, there’s not very good Christmas records.

“I like something traditional and simple and easy so I went into my studio and I made one.

“This has not been released, it’s just for the family. It gets brought out

each year. The kids like it and it’s kind of traditional and now it’s the

grandkids getting indoctrinated with my carols record.

“Then there’s the booze… It’s all very jolly.”

Sir Paul, 77, said he has no plans to make the album public. Liverpool-born Sir Paul has five children and eight grandchildren.

Earlier this year he released his debut children’s book titled Hey Grandude!, which was inspired by the “grandude” nickname given to him by one of his grandchildren.

Sir Paul recently told Chris Evans on his Virgin Radio Breakfast Show that he is a “terrific” grandparent.

He said: “You know, I love them and I love being a granddad.

“And we spend quite a good bit of time together. We don’t live near each other, but we go on holiday together, like Christmas.

“And in the summer we’ll see each other. And then sometimes me and (my wife) Nancy pick them up from school. So that’s nice.”

Sir Paul is set to perform the headline slot at Glastonbury on Saturday June 27, shortly after he celebrates his 78th birthday.