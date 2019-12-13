Kim Kardashian West reveals sweet family Christmas card

Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West have posed with their children for their new Christmas card.

The reality TV star shared the sweet image on her Instagram page, showing herself and the rapper sitting on a staircase with their four children: daughters North, six, and Chicago one, and sons Saint, four, and seven-month-old Psalm.

They are all clad in grey sweatsuits, apart from Kanye, who wears a white jumper with youngest daughter Chicago balancing on his knee.

Kim holds baby Psalm on her lap, the sweet infant smiling for the camera.

The scene-stealer of the photo is arguably Saint, who sits on the front step grinning widely.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wrote to her 153 million followers: “The West Family Christmas Card 2019.”

The new image is markedly less glitzy than the family’s regular festive offerings.

The clan is known for releasing a Christmas card every year, usually with their entire family, including Kim’s sisters Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, and mother Kris Jenner.