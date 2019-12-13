Katherine Ryan: I didn’t have to pretend to be a virgin at civil partnership

Comedian Katherine Ryan says she entered into a civil partnership with her partner – because she did not have to “pretend to be a virgin”.

The star, 36, reunited with her childhood sweetheart Bobby Kootstra when she bumped into him after 20 years apart.

Ryan told The Jonathan Ross Show: “I entered into a civil partnership.

“It’s perfect having a civil partner.

Katherine Ryan and Bobby Kootstra (Ian West/PA)

“We didn’t have a wedding, I didn’t need to put on a white dress and pretend to be a virgin, that ship has sailed!”

The couple went to Denmark because that was “quickest and cheapest”, she said. “It was a lovely day.”

Ryan told the ITV show: “My daughter didn’t want me to be in a relationship because it had just been the two of us against the world for a really long time … She was not trusting of my decisions …

“She put Chanel glasses on and moped around Tivoli Gardens but we thought it was funny about an hour after it happened.

“She flipped out, genuinely flipped a table … She is happy now though, it worked out.

“It’s a beautiful thing because she really loves him and it means she trusts me again, I actually made a good decision for once.”

The Canadian-born comic, who made her name in Britain, quipped of the decision: “We found in the press that we were engaged but we weren’t engaged …

“I thought that was a pretty good idea and he was probably going to get kicked out of the country soon!”

Theresa May announced in 2018 that all couples in England and Wales will be able to choose to have a civil partnership.

Rebel Wilson, Jason Derulo, Jofra Archer and Penn Jillette also appear on the ITV show.

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on Saturday at 10.10pm on ITV.