Fans react as Harry Styles releases new album Fine Line
The album is Styles’s first solo effort since his 2017 self-titled debut.
Fans have reacted with delight after Harry Styles released his highly anticipated second album.
The former One Direction star announced the arrival of Fine Line on Friday and it has already been warmly received by critics.
It contains 12 tracks, including the previously released singles Lights Up, Adore You and Watermelon Sugar.
Styles told Rolling Stone that the album is “all about having sex and feeling sad”.
Minutes after Fine Line was released, it was the number one trending topic on Twitter. Styles’s fans shared their joy at the album.
Styles will celebrate Fine Line’s release with a one-off concert at The Forum in Los Angeles on Friday.
He is set to take the album on a world tour – titled Love On Tour – next year.
