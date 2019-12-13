Fans react as Harry Styles releases new album Fine Line

Fans have reacted with delight after Harry Styles released his highly anticipated second album.

The former One Direction star announced the arrival of Fine Line on Friday and it has already been warmly received by critics.

It contains 12 tracks, including the previously released singles Lights Up, Adore You and Watermelon Sugar.

Styles told Rolling Stone that the album is “all about having sex and feeling sad”.

Minutes after Fine Line was released, it was the number one trending topic on Twitter. Styles’s fans shared their joy at the album.

i’m only 30 seconds into the album and i’m already feeling my spirit ascend #FineLine pic.twitter.com/DbFJla2GFg — ?? (@goldencanyun) December 13, 2019

haven’t even been heartbroken but some songs on #FineLine got me like pic.twitter.com/4DAUplSfz3 — DANIELA (@sweetvinifince) December 13, 2019

what am i nowww? what if i’m someone i don’t want aroundddd #FineLine pic.twitter.com/AW0lTpl5pn — christina ★ (@christinaf517) December 13, 2019

this is Harry’s world are we’re all just living in it #FineLine pic.twitter.com/zfpGMqOtZz — lu is seeing harry 261 days ! (@Prkerstyles) December 13, 2019

Everyone now stand up for the pledge of allegiance!! #FineLine pic.twitter.com/RXaFI71RWR — Tina (@tinahowardthe3) December 13, 2019

Styles will celebrate Fine Line’s release with a one-off concert at The Forum in Los Angeles on Friday.

He is set to take the album on a world tour – titled Love On Tour – next year.

Fine Line is Styles’s first solo effort since his 2017 self-titled debut.