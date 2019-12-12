Tearful Caitlyn Jenner’s emotional phone call after I’m A Celebrity exit

Caitlyn Jenner broke down in tears when her daughter Kendall FaceTime called her following her exit from I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

The Olympic gold medallist, 70, was not greeted by any family or friends when she departed the camp last week.

Instead, fellow contestant James Haskell escorted her to the Palazzo Versace hotel on Australia’s Gold Coast.

Kendall Jenner (Ian West/PA)

But in scenes which will air during Thursday night’s Coming Out episode, Caitlyn is seen receiving a surprise call from Kendall.

The reality TV star, 24, was keen to know how her mother’s experience had been.

“Hard,” Caitlyn replied.

“I haven’t been on a phone in a month.”

Advertising

An emotional Caitlyn added: “I was very, very lucky. I thought, ‘Why the hell am I doing this?’

“The people in the camp were so great, we had so much fun. It made it a lot easier.”

Sophia Hutchins, left, and Caitlyn Jenner shared a glass of champagne at the hotel (PA)

But Caitlyn’s close friend Sophia Hutchins was on hand to greet her at the hotel.

Advertising

The pair shared a glass of champagne and Hutchins commented on how much weight Caitlyn had lost during her time in the jungle.

Caitlyn replied: “I’m down to a size six. You would be jealous.”

Viewers will be offered a glimpse at the exits of stars including Andrew Maxwell, Roman Kemp and Queen of the Jungle Jacqueline Jossa during the episode.

The I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! Coming Out show is at 9pm on ITV.