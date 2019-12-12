Team who ‘saved’ Death Of A Salesman shortlisted for stage award

The production team who ensured the show did go on after part of a West End theatre ceiling collapsed during Death Of A Salesman are in the running for a major stage award.

The crew of The Young Vic, where the play originated, took action after part of the Piccadilly Theatre’s ceiling fell down.

Its venue The Cut was made a suitable home for the production, including a new stage being built in less than 24 hours.

The Piccadilly Theatre later reopened after it was discovered a burst pipe caused the collapse, injuring several people.

The Young Vic production team has been nominated for achievement in technical theatre at The Stage Awards 2020.

Wendell Pierce stars in Death Of A Salesman (Ian West/PA)

They are up against the teams who put on two of the year’s technically challenging shows – Anna at the National Theatre and Life Of Pi at Sheffield Theatres.

Derby Theatre, the Royal Lyceum Theatre in Edinburgh and Sheffield Theatres have been shortlisted for Regional Theatre Of The Year.

The Stage editor Alistair Smith said: “Yet again we have a wonderful shortlist that celebrates the astonishing and varied achievements of theatre-makers across the UK and beyond.”

Winners will be announced in January at a ceremony at the Royal Opera House.

“I don’t know what the future is. I don’t know what I’m supposed to want.” #DeathofaSalesman final performance 4 January pic.twitter.com/KuPEI3awBS — Death of a Salesman (@SalesmanWestEnd) December 11, 2019

Shortlist highlights:

Regional Theatre of the Year:

– Derby Theatre

– Royal Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh

– Sheffield Theatres

London Theatre Of The Year:

– Queen’s Theatre, Hornchurch

– Theatre Royal, Stratford East

– The London Palladium

Fringe Theatre Of The Year:

– Alphabetti Theatre, Newcastle

– Bunker Theatre, London

– Orange Tree Theatre, London

Theatre Building Of The Year:

– Boulevard Theatre, London

– Leeds Playhouse

– Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts, London

Achievement in Technical Theatre:

– Ben and Max Ringham, and the entire team of Anna at the National Theatre

– Sheffield Theatres’ creative and production team for their work on Life Of Pi

– Young Vic’s production team for the scratch performances of Death Of A Salesman