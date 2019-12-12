Strictly’s Kelvin Fletcher nearly became ‘blubbering wreck’ after perfect score

Strictly Come Dancing’s Kelvin Fletcher has revealed he nearly became a “blubbering wreck” after scoring his first 40 on the show.

The soap star’s quickstep in Saturday’s semi-final earned him a perfect score and a standing ovation from judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Bruno Tonioli.

Speaking on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two, Fletcher said he had been “so overwhelmed” he had stopped himself from speaking because he was worried he would cry his “eyes out”.

"Bam ba bam ba bam bam boom!" That's how you score 40 for a Quickstep on #Strictly. pic.twitter.com/TkndoqOPyf — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 8, 2019

He said: “It’s just the ultimate really. You never know what to expect.

“The dance felt like it went alright. It was just such a buzz to work so hard all week, the relief just to get the dance done, and the crowd were so great behind us…

“Then to get that score – initially the 10 from Craig (Revel Horwood) and then the four 10s.

“I was so overwhelmed I was worried that if I did talk I would just be a blubbering wreck and I would cry my eyes out. But it meant so much to me. It was something I just didn’t expect.”

Advertising

His professional partner Oti Mabuse admitted she had choreographed the routine, set to The Lady Is A Tramp by the cast of Glee, with getting a perfect score in mind.

Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse (Guy Levy/PA)

EastEnders actress Emma Barton, 42, and CBBC star Karim Zeroual, 26, will compete against Fletcher during this Saturday’s glittering finale.

The three remaining couples will each perform three times – a judges’ pick dance, their own favourite routine from the series and a new showdance.

Advertising

Fletcher said: “It sunk in when we got to Monday and I had three dances to learn.

“It’s just been the most amazing experience. The semi-final last weekend was just incredible. It was such a great atmosphere.

“And then to make it to the final, honestly, it just feels as crazy as it sounds because, really, I should never have been here.”

Fletcher was a late addition to the BBC programme after being called in to replace Jamie Laing, who was injured.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.