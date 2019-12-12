Sir Elton John congratulates Taron Egerton on SAG nomination

Sir Elton John has congratulated Taron Egerton for his “extraordinary courage” following nominations for the actor’s role in Rocketman.

Egerton, 30, has so far received both Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award best actor nominations for his role playing tine singer in the biopic.

Sharing a photograph of himself and Egerton on Instagram, Sir Elton wrote: “So that’s the second nomination for @taron.egerton this week. And I couldn’t be prouder or more grateful to the @sagawards for recognising Taron’s fantastic performance in @rocketmanmovie

“Taron showed extraordinary courage to not only act the part, but sing the part as well.

“His transformation took my breath away and I felt like I was watching myself on the big screen.

“Congratulations once again dear Taron. And massive thanks to everyone at the #HFPA and @sagaftra giving him the honour. It’s been one helluva week!”.

Reacting to his SAG nomination, Egerton wrote on Instagram: “I’m not entirely sure what’s going on but I’m absolutely over the moon. What a week. Thank you so, so much.

Advertising

“Staggered by the people I am nominated alongside. Staggered. Thank you @sagawards”.

Egerton will go up against Christian Bale, Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver and Joaquin Phoenix in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role category at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG).

Other Britons nominated for SAG awards are Olivia Colman, Jodie Comer, Helena Bonham Carter and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Sir Elton has also scored a Golden Globe nomination in the best original song category alongside Bernie Taupin for the song I’m Gonna Love Me Again from the film.