John Barrowman update on neck injury that left him ‘on the floor crying’ in pain

John Barrowman has said he will make a full recovery from a neck injury which forced him to cancel tour dates.

The singer, who has since resumed his A Fabulous Christmas tour, had to have a series of injections in his neck, but said he is “on the mend”.

He told BBC Breakfast he had been doing a dance move known as a death drop which caused the injury.

He explained: “I landed, felt fine … (I did) a kick and then I did a death drop … and I dropped, normally fine and I must have hit myself funny on the neck.

“It was two days afterwards that my neck started hurting, my back started hurting, shoulder, it became so excruciating that when I would open my mouth or yawn I was on the floor crying it was so painful, so I had to go and see someone.

“I’m on the mend, they said it’ll be a full recovery. I’m still a little sore in the neck from, in the spine, from where the injections were, but I should be OK. I don’t have a constant headache anymore.”

The dance move is often performed on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The Urban Dictionary says it is a type of dance “when a dancer dramatically falls backwards into a struck pose on the ground, usually to end a dance”.

Torchwood star Barrowman, 52, is replacing Jason Gardiner on the judging panel on ITV’s Dancing On Ice in the new year.

He previously appeared on the skating show in 2006 as a contestant and was the fourth person eliminated.

He joins Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo on the show’s judging panel.

John Barrowman will judge on the 2020 series of Dancing On Ice (Ian West/PA)

Asked about his judging style on the series, he said: “I don’t have an answer for that yet because I haven’t judged anybody on there.

“I’ve judged on BBC programmes before, I think I’m fair, I think I’m honest, I think I’m truthful, but I’m not going to be mean to somebody just for the sake of, to be mean or to get a soundbite or that kind of stuff.

“Jason is a great judge in his own right. He’s Jason Gardiner, I’m John Barrowman, we’re two different people.”

The singer’s A Fabulous Christmas tour has its late date in Oxford on Saturday. He has also released a Christmas album of the same name.