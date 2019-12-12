Joel Dommett: I feel like competition winner on I’m A Celeb set

Joel Dommett has said he still feels like a competition winner when he’s on the set of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The comedian, who co-hosts spin-off show Extra Camp after coming second to Scarlett Moffatt in the 2016 series, said he was thrilled to see Jacqueline Jossa win this year’s show.

He told the PA news agency: “It was an amazing, it was an incredible year, it was a pleasure to come in every day and see what the episode was.

“We go in at midnight and you’re so bleary eyed and it was such a pleasure every day.

“I thought it was a really good cast, full props to the ITV team to put together a really good bunch and I just love it, I’m so happy to be a part of it, it feels like a real privilege, every day.

“Even though I’ve been doing it for three years now, when you watch people come out of the jungle, come across the bridge and walk into Ant and Dec’s studio, I just feel like I’ve won a competition. It’s beautiful, I love it.”

Asked if he thought Jossa, who beat Coronation Street star Andy Whyment and radio DJ Roman Kemp in the final, was the right winner, he said: “I think so. It’s the first year in a while where there hasn’t been a standout winner from the start and it kind of gave it a new excitement.

“It was so close, the final between those three, they were brilliant. Any of them could have won and I would have been very happy.”

Dommett will next be seen presenting new ITV show The Masked Singer, in which mystery celebrities perform for a panel concealed by elaborate costumes and masks.

He said: “It’s insane, it’s absolutely amazing, why wouldn’t you want to be involved in it? That is the question I had, it’s so bonkers, I absolutely love it.”

The Masked Singer will launch on ITV in January.