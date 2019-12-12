Joanna Page to appear on CBeebies on same day Gavin And Stacey returns

Gavin And Stacey star Joanna Page has signed up to read a CBeebies bedtime story.

The actress, 42, is one of the big names booked for special festive episodes of Bedtime Stories.

Actress Vicky McClure, 36, pop star Robbie Williams, 45, and singer Gregory Porter, 48, will also read to children on the pre-school channel.

Robbie Williams will also read a story (Ian West/PA)

Page will appear on Christmas Day on CBeebies, ahead of the Gavin And Stacey Christmas Special which airs later in the evening on BBC One.

The Welsh actress will read Snow by Sam Usher, about a boy who wants to play in the snow but has to wait for his grandfather.

The mother-of-three described filming the story as “the best day ever!”.

She said: “I am going to get major mum points and this will make this the best Christmas Day yet for my kids!”

Advertising

Pop star Williams is back again on CBeebies on December 20 to read The Twelve Dogs Of Christmas, by Alison Ritchie and Marisa Morea.

Line Of Duty actress McClure reads Augustus And His Smile by Catherine Rayner, about a tiger on the hunt for his lost smile, on December 22.

Jazz and soul star Porter sings Walking In A Winter Wonderland, with illustrations by Tim Hopgood, on December 23.