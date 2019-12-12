Jacqueline Jossa: Being in jungle ‘worse than giving birth’

Jacqueline Jossa joked that being in the jungle was “worse than giving birth” as she was reunited with her husband after being crowned winner of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Here!.

The actress is married to former The Only Way Is Essex star Dan Osborne, with whom she has two daughters, Ella, four, and Mia, one.

In scenes filmed after she was crowned Queen of the Jungle, the soap star told Osborne the hardest part about living in the Australian jungle was being away from their children.

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne arrive at Heathrow Airport from Australia (Steve Parsons/PA)

“It’s worse than giving birth. 100% the hardest part was missing you and missing the kids,” she said.

“It’s weird. I was like, ‘Are they going to remember me?’”

In scenes aired on Thursday during the show’s Coming Out episode, Jossa also admitted that she had only showered about 10 times during her stretch in the jungle.

Jossa was reunited with her children at the Palazzo Versace hotel on Australia’s Gold Coast, where they were waiting with a homemade card.

Advertising

Speaking after, she said: “It’s amazing to think that I am Queen of the Jungle.

“I thought I had a limit but I have proved how strong I am.”

Look how wonderful (and clean) the Campmates look! ? Find out what life was like after the Jungle in the Coming Out show, tonight at 9pm on @ITV #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/H8DHz5ezdn — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 12, 2019

However, the pair did not address rumours of Osborne’s infidelity.

Advertising

While they were in the jungle, her campmate and Rak-Su star Myles Stephenson reportedly claimed to her that Osborne cheated on her with Stephenson’s ex-girlfriend Gabby Allen.

Osborne and Allen were previously in the Celebrity Big Brother house together.

After the reports emerged, Osborne tweeted: “No matter how much they try breaking us, we are and will always remain a team. Keep smashing it in that jungle and I can not wait to see you when you get out @jacquelineMjos.”

The episode also offered a glimpse at the exits of stars including Andrew Maxwell, Roman Kemp and Caitlyn Jenner.

Jenner was seen breaking down in tears when her daughter Kendall FaceTime called her.

The Olympic gold medallist, 70, was not greeted by any family or friends when she departed the camp last week.

Instead, fellow contestant James Haskell escorted her to the hotel.

Kendall Jenner (Ian West/PA)

But in scenes recorded after she was eliminated from the jungle, Caitlyn is seen receiving a surprise call from Kendall.

The reality TV star, 24, was keen to know how her mother’s experience had been.

“Hard,” Caitlyn replied.

“I haven’t been on a phone in a month.”

An emotional Caitlyn added: “I was very, very lucky. I thought, ‘Why the hell am I doing this?’

“The people in the camp were so great, we had so much fun. It made it a lot easier.”

Sophia Hutchins, left, and Caitlyn Jenner shared a glass of champagne at the hotel (PA)

But Caitlyn’s close friend Sophia Hutchins was on hand to greet her at the hotel.

The pair shared a glass of champagne and Hutchins commented on how much weight Caitlyn had lost during her time in the jungle.

Caitlyn replied: “I’m down to a size six. You would be jealous.”