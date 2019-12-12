Florence Pugh praises Little Women co-stars for their ‘tight sisterhood’

Florence Pugh has said she formed a “tight sisterhood” with her Little Women co-stars – with even Timothee Chalamet becoming “so involved with all the girls”.

The actress, 23, stars alongside Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson and Eliza Scanlen in the forthcoming adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s 1868 novel.

She told Glamour UK: “We really were a tight sisterhood and we knew it had to be that way in order for it to be real and believable.

Saoirse Ronan (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“Whether it’s on or off screen, you’ll never get anything like the power of that support system and that belief we had in one another.

“We were ready to go to war for one another. If one of us has something to say, then we all have something to say.”

The film sees Oscar-nominated actress Ronan take on the role of Jo March, one of the four feisty March sisters each determined to live life on their own terms.

Call Me By Your Name star Chalamet takes on the role of the girls’ neighbour Laurie in the film, set in post-civil war America.

Advertising

Timothee Chalamet (Matt Crossick/PA)

Pugh said: “Timmy was so involved with all the girls. He was just as desperate to be a part of our gang as we were.

“He was instantly in with the jokes and the wrestling.

“Everything about that dynamic didn’t feel like we were welcoming a boy – it was really wonderful.”

Advertising

Pugh also revealed that she discovered body confidence, after being told to lose weight while working on another job.

She told the magazine: “I did a job where it was made very apparent that I needed to lose weight (by the team working on the production) and when it was over, I was very aware I didn’t want to do that kind of work.

“Because I was faced with that, I realised what I wanted to represent and, had that not happened, I may not have overcome my issues with my body at such an early age.

“I’m happy about that, but a lot of women aren’t that lucky.”

Read the full interview in the Glamour UK December digital issue, online now.