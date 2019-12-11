Advertising
SAG Awards nominations in full
The awards celebrate acting in both film and television.
Bombshell, The Irishman and Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood lead the film nominations at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, while The Marvellous Mrs Maisel leads in the TV categories.
Here is the full list of nominees.
Film nominees
– Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale – Ford v Ferrari (released in the UK as Les Mans 66)
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
– Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong’o – Us
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renee Zellweger – Judy
– Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Jamie Foxx – Just Mercy
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood
– Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Nicole Kidman – Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
– Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Bombshell
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood
Parasite
– Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Avengers: Endgame
Ford v Ferrari (released in the UK as Les Mans 66
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood
Television nominees
– Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Mahershala Ali – True Detective
Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris – Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us
Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon
– Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Patricia Arquette – The Act
Toni Collette – Unbelievable
Joey King – The Act
Emily Watson – Chernobyl
Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon
– Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Steve Carell – The Morning Show
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Peter Dinklage – Game Of Thrones
David Harbour – Stranger Things
– Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Olivia Colman – The Crown
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
– Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader – Barry
Andrew Scott – Fleabag
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
– Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate – Dead To Me
Alex Borstein – The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag
– Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Game Of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
– Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
– Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Game Of Thrones
Glow
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Watchmen
