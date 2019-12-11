SAG Awards nominations in full

Bombshell, The Irishman and Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood lead the film nominations at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, while The Marvellous Mrs Maisel leads in the TV categories.

Here is the full list of nominees.

Film nominees

– Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role



Christian Bale – Ford v Ferrari (released in the UK as Les Mans 66)

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

– Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o – Us

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renee Zellweger – Judy

Advertising

– Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role



Jamie Foxx – Just Mercy

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood

– Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Advertising

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman – Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

– Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture



Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood

Parasite

– Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Avengers: Endgame

Ford v Ferrari (released in the UK as Les Mans 66

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood

Television nominees

– Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Mahershala Ali – True Detective

Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris – Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us

Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon

– Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Patricia Arquette – The Act

Toni Collette – Unbelievable

Joey King – The Act

Emily Watson – Chernobyl

Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon

These nominees for Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series were a tough act to follow! Congratulations to #EmilyWatson, @JoeyKing, #MichelleWilliams, @PattyArquette, and #ToniCollette on your nominations! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/AHFtG3HOE6 — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) December 11, 2019

– Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Steve Carell – The Morning Show

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Peter Dinklage – Game Of Thrones

David Harbour – Stranger Things

– Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

– Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader – Barry

Andrew Scott – Fleabag

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

If you listen closely, you can still hear us laughing from this year’s nominees for Male Actor in a Comedy Series. Congratulations to #AlanArkin, #AndrewScott, #BillHader, #MichaelDouglas, and #TonyShaloub on your nominations! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/pE01Tmz41o — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) December 11, 2019

– Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate – Dead To Me

Alex Borstein – The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag

– Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Game Of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

– Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

– Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Game Of Thrones

Glow

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Watchmen