Jamie Laing on dealing with anxiety over Christmas

Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing urged people to speak up if they suffer from anxiety over Christmas.

The TV star has been open about his own mental health issues and said the festive period can be a challenging time for anyone struggling.

Laing encouraged those finding it difficult over Christmas to ask for help.

Laing, who is taking part in Barnardo’s Kidsmas fundraising campaign, said: “The first thing I would say is that anxiety is just a cloudy day.

“And when you have a cloudy day there is blue sky above that cloud.

“It’s just about finding a way of getting to that blue sky.

“Sometimes sitting with it, understanding that it will pass, and knowing that it’s not going to be there forever is important.

“I find exercise can really help, but speaking about it and being open is vital.

“People are scared to speak about it, especially at Christmas when you’re meant to be having all this fun.

“Because trust me, if you’re feeling anxious, there are thousands of others who are feeling exactly the same thing and all just want to talk about it.”

Laing, who earlier this year pulled out of Strictly Come Dancing due to injury, raised money for Barnardo’s Kidsmas campaign by dressing up as a snowman and being pelted with Velcro snowballs by children.

The stunt raised hundreds of pounds.

“It was great hanging out with the children,” Laing said.

“They’re wonderful and were all really excited about Christmas.

“That’s why it’s so great to be a part of the Kidsmas campaign.

“If being pelted with velcro snowballs is what it takes to get people to set up their Kidsmas Snowman fundraising page, it’s a small price to pay.”