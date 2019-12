Jacqueline Jossa, Kate Garraway and Declan Donnelly were among the stars of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! touching down in the UK on Wednesday.

Host Donnelly was seen arriving at London’s Heathrow without his presenting sidekick Ant McPartlin, while Garraway and jungle queen Jossa were joined by their families.

Here are the arrivals of the stars in pictures:

Kate Garraway, alongside her husband Derek Draper and two children Darcey, 13, and Bill, 10, arrives back at Heathrow Airport after the 2019 series of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! (Steve Parsons/PA)

Winner Jacqueline Jossa with her husband Dan Osborne (Steve Parsons/PA)

Jossa takes a picture with a fan who was awaiting her arrival (Steve Parsons/PA)

Presenter Declan Donnelly arrives back at Heathrow, but without sidekick Ant McPartlin (Steve Parsons/PA)

Kate Garraway (Steve Parsons/PA)

Nadine Coyle arrived back earlier in the day (Steve Parsons/PA)

James Haskell had an early exit from the show (Steve Parsons/PA)

Emily Atack hosted spin-off show Extra Camp (Steve Parsons/PA)

Cliff Parisi was a later arrival in the jungle (Steve Parsons/PA)