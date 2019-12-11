Harry Styles eats cod sperm in TV game to avoid awkward Kendall Jenner question

Harry Styles ate cod sperm in a bid to avoid answering a personal question about his rumoured ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner.

The singer and the supermodel faced each other in a game called Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts on The Late Late Show in the US, in which they either had to answer difficult questions or eat unappetising morsels such as bug trifle, jellyfish and a giant water scorpion.

The One Direction star – who hosted James Corden’s programme for him while he was absent – and Jenner were first romantically linked in 2014, and they seemed at ease with each other as they appeared on the TV show together.

For one of the questions, Jenner chose cod sperm, meaning Styles would have to eat it if he did not want to answer the query, written by The Late Late Show’s producers.

Jenner asked him: “Which songs on your last album were about me?”

The audience fell into fits of laughter as Styles put his head in his hands, before he grabbed a napkin and a knife and fork to chow down on the cod sperm.

He then said: “So I’d say track… um…”

But he chose not to continue, instead tucking into the vile snack while grimacing.

this is what my date with @Harry_Styles would look like. #HarryHostsLateLate pic.twitter.com/b82FO7rcwh — TONIGHT: Harry Styles Hosts The Late Late Show! (@latelateshow) December 11, 2019

Jenner told him to not look at it, and he replied: “Oh yeah, that fixes it!”

He then turned to the audience and joked: “What we are doing?”

After chewing the cod sperm for a few moments, he grabbed a bin and said: “To spit or to swallow, that is the question.”

Styles, whose second solo album, Fine Line, is released on Friday, commented that the cod sperm “carries an aftertaste”, but he appeared pleased overall that he did not have to say which of the songs from his first record were about Jenner.

Jenner was faced with a question about her famous family, in which she had to rank her siblings in order from best to worst in terms of their parenting skills.

What a night! #HarryHostsLatetLate pic.twitter.com/m8kuc0otzd — TONIGHT: Harry Styles Hosts The Late Late Show! (@latelateshow) December 11, 2019

Instead of drinking a 1,000-year-old eggnog, she listed her siblings in order, but insisted: “I swear they’re all amazing!”

However, she opted to drink a salmon smoothie and eat a bull’s penis to avoid revealing who the most unlikable supermodel in the world is, and who was the most surprising celebrity to “slide into” her DMs.

During the game, Styles confessed to having watched an episode of her family’s show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but he refused to comment on the solo careers of his One Direction co-stars, instead choosing to eat a water scorpion.