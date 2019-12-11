Back from the jungle! I’m A Celebrity stars touch down in the UK

Nadine Coyle and James Haskell led the stars of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! arriving back in the UK.

The former Girls Aloud singer and ex-rugby union player both touched down at London’s Heathrow Airport on Wednesday morning along with jungle campmate Cliff Parisi and I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp host Emily Atack.

Coyle, who came in fifth place in the series, and Haskell, who was the fourth star to be voted out, both beamed as they made their way through the terminal after the long flight from Australia.

Nadine Coyle arrives back at Heathrow after the 2019 series of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! (Steve Parsons/PA)

Atack was seen pushing a trolley with several bags on it after spending several weeks in Australia filming I’m A Celebrity’s spin-off show.

Series winner Jacqueline Jossa has not yet been seen arriving in the UK along with husband Dan Osborne and their children.

However, on Tuesday he shared a video on Instagram of himself with their daughter Mia sitting on a plane, seemingly about to take off.

Emily Atack arrives back at Heathrow after presenting I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp (Steve Parsons/PA)

Fans of I’m A Celebrity, which ended on Sunday with the crowning of former EastEnders actress Jossa as Queen of the Jungle, will have another chance to get their jungle fix in a special show that will air on ITV on Thursday.

I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! Coming Out will see hosts Ant and Dec round up the events of the past three weeks while their families gather for emotional reunions with their loved ones.

The return of the stars to the UK came after Kim Kardashian West hit out at the reality show’s producers for not inviting members of her family to greet Caitlyn Jenner when she exited the jungle.

Cliff Parisi arrives at Heathrow Airport (Steve Parsons/PA)

The 70-year-old US reality TV star and former Olympian was not greeted by any family or friends when she left the camp last week.

Kardashian West – the daughter of Jenner’s ex-wife Kris – responded to a claim reportedly made by Jenner’s son Brandon, who said that nobody from the programme “reached out” to them to set it up.

He is reported to have said: “I think it might have been a ‘storyline’ the producers wanted to fabricate in order to get more empathy for Caitlyn. That’s how that kind of TV works.”

Exactly what Brandon said!!!! NO ONE from I’m A Celeb even reached out and asked for letters, appearances or anything from any Kardashians or Jenners. https://t.co/dlzoodwDiz — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 10, 2019

Kardashian West tweeted: “Exactly what Brandon said!!!! NO ONE from I’m A Celeb even reached out and asked for letters, appearances or anything from any Kardashians or Jenners.”

ITV has been contacted for comment.