The Rock and Will Ferrell support Kevin Hart at Hollywood handprint ceremony

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Will Ferrell supported Kevin Hart as he received one of Hollywood’s oldest honours.

The comedian and actor placed his hand and footprints in cement outside the historic TCL Chinese Theatre, a tradition dating back to 1927.

Hart, who is starring alongside Johnson in Jumanji: The Next Level, was joined by his wife Eniko at Tuesday’s ceremony.

Kevin Hart has placed his hand and footprints in cement outside the TCL Chinese Theatre (Matt Crossick/PA)

Taking to the stage, the star of films including Central Intelligence, Ride Along and The Upside, thanked those who he has worked with throughout his career, adding: “You don’t get here by yourself. It’s through friendship, it’s through partnership, it’s through admiration and respect.

“I’ll be damned if I don’t have all those things for everybody that’s in this room. Thank you all, I truly so love you, I truly do adore this moment.”

While bending down to place his handprints in the cement, Hart, 40, jokingly reminded the audience of his September car crash in which he sustained serious back injuries.

Johnson, who has starred in a string of blockbuster films with Hart, introduced his friend to the stage.

He told the audience – which included the pair’s Jumanji co-star, the Scottish actress Karen Gillan – Hart was his “brother”, adding: “I always say that in this industry, or just in this crazy life that’s so unpredictable and wild, if you have an opportunity to make somebody feel good that’s a blessing.

“If you have the opportunity to make somebody smile that’s a blessing, if you have opportunity to make somebody laugh it’s really the biggest blessing of all. And Kevin is that guy.”

Ferrell starred alongside Hart in 2015 comedy Get Hard.

He said: “I love Kevin so much. He is not only one of the funniest guys on the planet but he’s one of the rare breeds in Hollywood, he’s just a good guy.

“He’s a great family guy, he’s a great friend, he’s a guy who will have your back when you need it and that’s what truly makes him a star, is what’s inside here.

“His warmth, his sense of community and the fact he’s still very humble and very gracious for what he’s got.”

Hart began his career as a stand-up comedian in his native Philadelphia. He was set to host the Oscars earlier this year but stood down when historic homophobic tweets he had sent emerged.