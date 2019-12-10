Maisie William lends her voice to water charity campaign to ‘fight injustices’

Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams has lent her voice to a campaign calling for an end to “water inequality”.

The Game Of Thrones actress highlights the lack of access to clean water for millions of people in a video for WaterAid.

Titled A Decade Of Change, the charity’s campaign marks Human Rights Day on December 10 and compares its fight for clean water to other movements including Me Too, Black Lives Matter and Occupy Wall Street.

WaterAid is calling on people to add their voices to the call for clean water and good sanitation for everyone across the globe.

Williams said: “Over the past decade, it’s been inspiring to see people unite around the world to fight injustices; now it’s time to challenge global water inequality.

“I was appalled to learn that in 2019, nearly 800 million people around the world are denied access to clean water and a staggering two billion have no decent toilet.

“That’s got to change. And Human Rights Day seems a good time to rally the troops, as this year marks a decade since access to water and sanitation was acknowledged as a human right.”

Advertising

Maisie Williams (Ian West/PA)

The star, best known for playing Arya Stark in the hit fantasy drama, added: “I picked up my voice at a young age and I want to use it.

“I have witnessed how just one voice can grow into a movement and change the status quo. It is time we spoke up for the millions of people across the world who are still being denied access to their basic human right to clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene.”

The Decade Of Change film is part of the charity’s Access Denied campaign, which aims to raise £2 million for the world’s poorest communities to get access to clean water, toilets and improved hygiene.

WaterAid chief executive Tim Wainwright said: “We are delighted that Maisie Williams has lent her voice to WaterAid’s campaign, celebrating the progress made over the past decade and calling for action on the global water and sanitation crisis.

“All of us have a part to play in helping make clean water and decent toilets part of normal life for everyone, everywhere by 2030. Having access to these basics can transform lives for good, improving health, education and livelihoods. We’d like to thank Maisie for her support in engaging more people in this important issue.”