Kendall and Kylie welcome home Caitlyn Jenner from I’m A Celebrity jungle

Caitlyn Jenner was welcomed home by her daughters Kendall and Kylie following her stint in the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle.

Caitlyn, 70, was not greeted by any family or friends when she departed the camp last week but was surprised by her famous daughters when arriving back home in Los Angeles.

She posted a picture to Instagram showing her house decorated with balloons, including silver ones reading “welcome home”.

Caitlyn thanked supermodel Kendall, 24, and cosmetics billionaire Kylie, 22, in the caption.

The day after her elimination from the jungle, Caitlyn revealed on her Instagram story she had reunited with her close friend Sophia Hutchins.

“Just got out of the jungle and actually getting hair and makeup done, and boy do I need it — haven’t had it in weeks,” Caitlyn said.

“But, when I came out of the jungle, had a lot of friends there, but I had a big surprise when I got to the hotel.”

It’s not just another day… it’s @Caitlyn_Jenner’s last day in the Jungle. ? What a fantastic Campmate she’s been! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/imSlitTvwQ — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 6, 2019

Olympic gold medallist Jenner broke down in tears last week following her elimination from I’m A Celebrity.

She told co-hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly: “It was tough. I came here to test myself.

“Obviously I did the show 16 years ago. I turned 70, thought ‘what a challenge’.

“I knew it wasn’t going to be easy.

“First night I didn’t think I would make it to the next night.

“Over the last few weeks I have met some of the greatest people. There were hardly any problems.

“Everyone was helpful. I hate to leave them behind for another day-and-a-half. But I am ready to get out.”

Kendall Jenner (left) surprised Caitlyn Jenner following her return from the I’m A Celebrity jungle (Ian West/PA)

Jenner, then known as Bruce, appeared in the American version of I’m A Celebrity in 2003 as a man before she transitioned.

She quipped that Christmas at home with the Jenners and Kardashians would be tougher than the jungle.

Caitlyn, who has six children, said: “Being in the jungle is probably easier than having Christmas with my family. I’m pulled every direction with kids and grandkids.”