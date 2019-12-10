Francesca Hayward reveals Meghan gave her a gift after working on Vogue together

Ballerina Francesca Hayward has revealed the Duchess of Sussex gave her a leather notebook with an inscription written by the royal after they worked together on an edition of Vogue.

Hayward was one of 15 women chosen by Meghan to appear on the magazine cover when she guest edited the September issue.

She was joined by other “forces for change” including actress Jane Fonda, climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg and former US first lady Michelle Obama for what is considered to be the fashion bible’s most important edition of the year.

Introducing the September 2019 issue of British Vogue, guest-edited by HRH The Duchess of Sussex: https://t.co/b3xZpXBiyQ #ForcesForChange pic.twitter.com/YcW4ydOWXN — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) July 28, 2019

Hayward, who later this month will appear in the star-studded film adaption of Cats, revealed Meghan presented her with a gift after working together.

She told the Radio Times Christmas issue: “I had no idea that Meghan was guest-editing.

“I did the shoot with the late Peter Lindbergh (he died in September), and then just before the issue came out, the editor, Edward Enninful, called to thank me, and said there was someone who wanted to speak to me.

“It was Meghan, and she said, ‘I’m guest-editing the issue, thank you for being one of the women representing forces for change’. When the magazine came out she sent me a lovely leather notebook with an inscription written by her. I treasure it.”

Hayward, 27, a principal dancer in the Royal Ballet at Covent Garden, was born in Nairobi, Kenya, to an English father and Kenyan mother.

Asked if she is a force for change, she said: “The force for change I represent is of course from being a mixed-race ballerina.

“Other people of colour need to see me here as an inspiration. It was never a concern for me and I hope mixed-race dancers never need to discuss their race, or be asked about it.

“I’m acknowledging that it needs to be talked about now, but in the future I don’t want to talk about it.”

The full interview is in the Radio Times Christmas issue.