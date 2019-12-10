Call The Midwife star Miriam Margolyes on filming the Christmas special

Call The Midwife star Miriam Margolyes revealed the cast spent “most of our time freezing and soaked to the skin” while filming the show’s Christmas special in the Outer Hebrides.

The BBC period drama is back for a festive episode which sees Margolyes’ Mother Mildred lead the team to the remote Scottish islands to help residents in desperate need of nurses and midwives.

Margolyes was full of praise for the scenic Outer Hebrides despite the wild weather.

Miriam Margolyes has discussed filming Call The Midwife’s Christmas special (Ian West/PA)

She told the Radio Times Christmas issue: “It’s the most beautiful place I have ever been, despite the appalling weather.

“We spent most of our time freezing and soaked to the skin with our wimples dripping.

“Have you ever had a dripping wimple? It’s not something that you’d ever want.”

Margolyes, 78, and known for playing Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter films, revealed she plans to sit down on Christmas evening to watch the Call The Midwife special.

She said: “I’m a Jewish lesbian who hates Christmas, what am I doing playing a nun in the most-viewed programme on British television on Christmas Day?

“Something over six million people watch Call the Midwife – it’s part of people’s Christmas and as I’m in this episode I might have to make it part of mine.”

