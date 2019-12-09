Strictly romantic Joe Sugg: Dianne and I will tie the knot one day

Joe Sugg says he intends to propose to his Strictly Come Dancing girlfriend Dianne Buswell – but not just yet.

The couple got together after they were paired up on last year’s series, with their relationship turning romantic “straight after the final”, Australian dancer Buswell said.

YouTube star Sugg, 28, said the so-called Strictly curse was a “blessing” in their case.

“Dianne’s my first girlfriend and you can watch our relationship form, even the moment we met is on camera,” he told the Radio Times’ Christmas issue.

“Everything’s been so easy and nice. It’s just happened the perfect way for us. ”

Asked whether fans could expect a Strictly wedding, Suggs said: “We haven’t even been together a year yet. I’m not one of those people who rushes into things.”

He added: “Definitely one day, but we’ve still got so much to do together. Who knows? Maybe I’ll get her a Haribo ring for a Christmas present!”

Buswell quipped: “Joe’s the most patient person that I’ve ever met, so I wouldn’t be surprised if I’m 60 and he still hasn’t proposed!”

The full interview is in the Radio Times’ Christmas issue out now.