Stars bring the glamour to Dancing On Ice launch

Holly Willoughby, Maura Higgins and Trisha Goddard led the arrivals at the glittering launch of Dancing On Ice 2020.

The show is returning in the new year with a cast of famous faces, all of whom arrived in style at the series launch at Bovingdon Airfield ice rink in Hertfordshire.

Holly Willoughby (Ian West/PA)

Willoughby walked the white carpet in a stylish dark blue floor-length dress featuring silver detailing.

Phillip Schofield (Ian West/PA)

She was joined by her co-host on the show, Phillip Schofield, who opted for a classic blue suit.

Love Island star Higgins walked the carpet in a tasselled silver and gold mini-dress, completing her look with silver heels.

Maura Higgins (Ian West/PA)

Former chat show host Goddard arrived wearing a mini-dress fitted with sequins.

Trisha Goddard (Ian West/PA)

Professional dancer Vanessa Bauer looked graceful as she took to the rink during filming for the special launch episode.

Vanessa Bauer (Ian West/PA)

And Matt Evers and Ian “H” Watkins looked dapper as they posed together.

Matt Evers and Ian “H” Watkins (Ian West/PA)

The pair will be skating as the first same-sex partnership on the show.

Caprice Bourret (Ian West/PA)

American businesswoman, model and TV personality Caprice Bourret looked stunning in a glittering outfit.

Veteran entertainer Michael Barrymore chatted with fans on the white carpet and posed for the cameras.

Michael Barrymore (Ian West/PA)

The TV star completed a smart black outfit with a shimmering jacket.

Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo will be joined on the judging panel by John Barrowman for this year’s series, following the departure of Jason Gardiner.