Olivia Colman and Phoebe Waller-Bridge among Golden Globe nominees

Olivia Colman, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Helena Bonham Carter are among the British nominees ahead of the 77th Golden Globe Awards.

Colman was recognised for her portrayal of the Queen in Netflix’s regal drama The Crown, while her co-star Bonham Carter received a nod in the supporting category for playing Princess Margaret.

Waller-Bridge is up for best performance by an actress in a TV comedy for Fleabag, while the show is also nominated for best comedy.

Olivia Colman has been nominated for a Golden Globe (Ian West/PA)

Her co-star Andrew Scott is nominated for supporting actor, while Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer is nominated alongside Colman.

Overall, The Crown bagged the joint most nominations in the TV categories with four alongside Chernobyl and Unbelievable.

In the film categories, Netflix’s drama Marriage Story leads the way on six, ahead of The Irishman and Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood on five.

Kit Harington is nominated for best actor in a TV drama series for his turn in the final season of Game Of Thrones and is up against Brian Cox for Succession, Tobias Menzies for The Crown, Rami Malek for Mr Robot and Billy Porter for Pose.

Dame Emma Thompson is nominated for best performance by an actress in a musical or comedy film for Late Night while Daniel Craig is up in the male category for Knives Out, where he will compete against Rocketman’s Taron Egerton.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been nominated for a Golden Globe for her work on Fleabag (Matt Crossick/PA)

Christian Bale and Jonathan Pryce are nominated for best performance by an actor in a drama film, while Sir Anthony Hopkins is up for supporting actor in a film for The Two Popes.

Sir Anthony is up against Tom Hanks, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Brad Pitt.

Dame Helen Mirren is nominated in the category of best performance by an actress in a limited series or film made for TV for Catherine The Great.

Cynthia Erivo is nominated for best performance by an actress in a drama film for Harriet and is up against Irish-American actress Saoirse Ronan for Little Women.

Charlize Theron is nominated for Bombshell, Renee Zellweger for Judy and Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story.

Harriet star Cynthia Erivo has been nominated for a Golden Globe (Ian West/PA)

Best drama film is between Martin Scorsese’s elegiac gangster epic The Irishman, Sam Mendes’ war film 1917, Joker, Marriage Story and The Two Popes.

Nominees for the comedy or musical category are Dolemite Is My Name, Jojo Rabbit, Knives Out, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood and Rocketman.

Best supporting actress in a supporting role in a film is between Kathy Bates for Richard Jewell, Annette Bening for The Report, Laura Dern for Marriage Story, Jennifer Lopez for Hustlers and Margot Robbie for Bombshell.

Sam Mendes is nominated for best director for 1917, alongside Bong Joon Ho for Parasite, Todd Phillips for Joker, Martin Scorsese for The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.

Best screenplay is between Noah Baumbach for Marriage Story, Joon Ho and Han Jin Won for Parasite, Anthony McCarten for The Two Popes, Tarantino for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood and Steven Zaillian for The Irishman.

Best animated film is between Frozen 2, How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, The Lion King, Missing Link and Toy Story 4.

Nominees for best foreign language film are The Farewell, Les Miserables, Pain And Glory, Parasite and Portrait Of A Lady On Fire.

Best performance by an actor in a TV comedy or musical is between Michael Douglas for The Kominsky Method, Bill Hader for Barry, Ben Platt for The Politician, Paul Rudd for Living With Yourself and Ramy Yousseff for Ramy.

Best TV limited series or film is between Catch-22, Chernobyl, Fosse/Verdon, The Loudest Voice and Unbelievable.

The Golden Globes, overseen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, recognise the best in TV and film each year.

The nominations were announced live at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills by presenters Dakota Fanning, Susan Kelechi Watson and Tim Allen.

The 77th annual Golden Globes, presented by British comedian Ricky Gervais, will take place on January 5.