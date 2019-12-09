KSI on whether he’d go for round three in the ring with Logan Paul

KSI has ruled out getting in the boxing ring for a third time with Logan Paul.

The British YouTuber won his six-round cruiserweight fight against fellow YouTube personality Paul in Los Angeles in November.

It was the second time the pair stepped into the ring having fought in 2018 in Manchester, with a “majority draw” declared after six rounds.

KSI has told Fault magazine he’s ‘ready to fight a different person now’ (PA)

He told Fault magazine, when asked if he would consider a best of three with Logan Paul: “Right now I just don’t think there’s any benefit there.

“I’ve come off a win and we fought last year, this year and the hype won’t be there if we fight yet again. He had two chances to try and beat me, and failed both, so let him fight someone else because I’m ready to fight a different person now.”

FAM. This just shows how powerful the youtube community is man. I love this community so much. Seen all the posts & tweets supporting the song & I can’t thank you all enough. I TRULY know how powerful this community is, it’s just all about letting the world/mainstream know ???? pic.twitter.com/3kC2kT7TQD — KSI (@KSIOlajidebt) November 28, 2019

KSI, whose real name is Olajide William “JJ” Olatunji, has more than five million followers on Twitter and just over 20 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

The social media star would not be drawn on who he would like to get into the boxing ring with, telling Fault: “There’s rappers I’d love to fight and other celebrities – I’m not going to say who because I know if I do it will be everywhere, so right now I’ll just say I’m looking to fight someone else.”

His song Down Like That featuring Rick Ross, Lil Baby and S-X topped iTunes charts and is in the Official Singles Chart’s top 20.

KSI has spoken to Fault magazine (Joseph Sinclair)

Talking about reaching the top spot on iTunes, he said: “I legit saw it and just got gassed.

“For me, I just thought I’d get top ten and be cool, and it just got higher and higher and then reached number one. There were other names in there like Stormzy, Lewis Capaldi, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, and I’m ahead of all of them!

“It’s unreal, I thank the people for getting me in this position because I’ve worked hard and I think people have seen that throughout the years. With all the things that I’ve done whether it’s boxing, YouTube or music, I think people just respect what I do”.

