KSI on whether he’d go for round three in the ring with Logan Paul
The YouTuber has also released a new single.
KSI has ruled out getting in the boxing ring for a third time with Logan Paul.
The British YouTuber won his six-round cruiserweight fight against fellow YouTube personality Paul in Los Angeles in November.
It was the second time the pair stepped into the ring having fought in 2018 in Manchester, with a “majority draw” declared after six rounds.
He told Fault magazine, when asked if he would consider a best of three with Logan Paul: “Right now I just don’t think there’s any benefit there.
“I’ve come off a win and we fought last year, this year and the hype won’t be there if we fight yet again. He had two chances to try and beat me, and failed both, so let him fight someone else because I’m ready to fight a different person now.”
KSI, whose real name is Olajide William “JJ” Olatunji, has more than five million followers on Twitter and just over 20 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.
The social media star would not be drawn on who he would like to get into the boxing ring with, telling Fault: “There’s rappers I’d love to fight and other celebrities – I’m not going to say who because I know if I do it will be everywhere, so right now I’ll just say I’m looking to fight someone else.”
His song Down Like That featuring Rick Ross, Lil Baby and S-X topped iTunes charts and is in the Official Singles Chart’s top 20.
Talking about reaching the top spot on iTunes, he said: “I legit saw it and just got gassed.
“For me, I just thought I’d get top ten and be cool, and it just got higher and higher and then reached number one. There were other names in there like Stormzy, Lewis Capaldi, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, and I’m ahead of all of them!
“It’s unreal, I thank the people for getting me in this position because I’ve worked hard and I think people have seen that throughout the years. With all the things that I’ve done whether it’s boxing, YouTube or music, I think people just respect what I do”.
The full interview can be read at: http://fault-magazine.com
