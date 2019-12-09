Jack Black improvises farting song to tune of You Give Love A Bad Name

Jack Black left Karen Gillan in stitches after improvising a song about farting to the tune of Bon Jovi’s You Give Love A Bad Name.

While discussing the line “You’re body is a loaded gun” in their new movie Jumanji: The Next Level, Black said: “My body is a loaded gun for a different reason, I always keep one locked and loaded, in the chamber.

The Tenacious D singer then freestyled several verses of a song, complete with fart noises.

Lyrics included: “Shot to the fart and you’re too late, you gave hot farts a bad name.”

He added: “You ate some beans and then you laid your game…”

However, he regretted the direction his improvised lyrics had taken him in, saying: “Laid your game? Laid your egg might have been better. Like an egg fart.”

Jumanji: The Next Level is released in UK cinemas on December 11.