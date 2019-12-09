Dan Osborne hails his ‘jungle queen’ as wife Jacqueline Jossa wins I’m A Celeb

Dan Osborne has congratulated his wife Jacqueline Jossa after she won the 2019 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The former EastEnders actress triumphed over Coronation Street’s Andy Whyment and radio DJ Roman Kemp to be named queen of the jungle.

Osborne wrote on Instagram: “My jungle Queen!! Words can not describe how proud I am of this woman!

“She absolutely smashed it from day 1 and deserves this sooo much!! Well done baby.”

The former The Only Way Is Essex star flew out to Australia to greet his wife as she left the jungle as their marriage was the subject of tabloid headlines.

While she was in the jungle, her campmate and Rak-Su star Myles Stephenson reportedly told her that Osborne cheated on her with Stephenson’s ex-girlfriend Gabby Allen.

Osborne and Allen were previously in the Celebrity Big Brother house together.

However, Osborne and Jossa embraced and posed for photographs together after she crossed the bridge to leave the show.

Stephenson wrote on his Instagram story that Jossa deserved to win from day one, adding: “So proud of my lil sister.”

Their fellow campmate Caitlyn Jenner also celebrated with her, writing: “Congratulations to my sweet friend @jacjossa witnessing your growth on this show was amazing! Congrats Jungle Jack!”

Meanwhile, fellow camper Kate Garraway wrote: “She did it!!! All hail the jungle queen – love ya @jacjossa… now go cuddle your babies!”

Just before she won, she told hosts Ant & Dec: “It was not what I expected.

“It was a lot harder. I didn’t think it would be such a turning point in life, I went in as one person, I feel like I have come out as a different person.

“I’ve grown in confidence and found who I am as a person.”

She added: “I think it’s so easy to care so much what other people think of you, trolls, people who say nasty things for the sake of it and I try to change their opinion.

“Here you have no choice, you have to be you. Here I have different people bigging me up of different ages, I can’t really work out what is happening.

“I’ve always been known as Lauren from EastEnders, or a doormat, or whatever you want to call it, and coming here I have actually proved myself.”

After the show Declan Donnelly wrote on Ant & Dec’s Twitter account: “Thanks for your company on here tonight and all series of this years #ImACeleb. It’s been a blast.

“Thanks for the messages and the laughs.”

The duo reunited for the 2019 series of the show after Donnelly hosted it with Holly Willoughby last year while Ant McPartlin took a break from his TV commitments after being arrested for drink driving.