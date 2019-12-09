Catherine Zeta-Jones pays tribute to Kirk Douglas as he turns 103

Catherine Zeta-Jones has paid tribute to her father-in-law Kirk Douglas on his 103rd birthday.

The actress and wife of Michael Douglas posted a picture of the two of them together on Instagram along with which she wrote: “This guy on my knee, is 103!!!!!

“Happy Birthday Pappy!!! I love you with all my heart.”

Screen icon Douglas was born on December 9 1916.

Across a career that has spanned seven decades and includes three Oscar nominations, as well as an honorary Academy Award in 1996, Douglas is best known for roles in Spartacus (1960) and 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea (1954).

He has also starred in a number of Westerns, including Along The Great Divide (1951) and Lonely Are The Brave (1962), as well as early Stanley Kubrick film Paths Of Glory in 1957.

The most recent film he appeared in was 2004’s Illusion, about an ailing movie director, and in 2008 he featured in TV movie Empire State Building Murders.

Douglas has been married to Anne Buydens, his second wife, for 65 years and has seven grandchildren – Cameron Douglas from Michael’s marriage to Diandra Luker, Carys Zeta Douglas and Dylan Michael Douglas from Michael’s marriage to Zeta-Jones, and Tyler, Kelsey, Ryan and Jason Douglas by his son Peter.