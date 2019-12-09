Andy Whyment reveals I’m A Celebrity Brexit ban

Andy Whyment has said conversations about Brexit were banned in the I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! camp.

The Coronation Street star came second to winner Jacqueline Jossa in the live final on Sunday night.

Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain alongside fellow campmate Kate Garraway, they were reassured by Piers Morgan: “Nothing has changed in Brexit, the world has still gone nuts.

“You haven’t really missed much, but great to have you back.”

Whyment said: “That was banned in camp, that word was banned.”

He added that it had been a “mad old day” since the winner was announced, and he had only been given half an hour to take a shower after leaving the jungle.

Garraway, who came fourth, said: “I’m so pleased I did it, it was unbelievable.

“You know when you watch the show and think ‘That looks really hard, I could never do it’, and it was really hard and I couldn’t really do it!”