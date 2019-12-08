Tom Walker: I won’t be voting for Boris in the election

Tom Walker has revealed he will not be voting for Boris Johnson in next week’s General Election.

However, the singer-songwriter did not say which party he was backing.

He told the PA news agency on Sunday: “What a question. Definitely not for Boris. I will tell you that for free.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Walker spoke on the red carpet at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball at the O2 Arena in London, where he is performing on a billing that includes Taylor Swift, Sam Smith and AJ Tracey.

The Leave A Light On star, 27, has previously described the Prime Minister as a “yellow-haired idiot”.

He also told PA he was “not in any rush” to get married to his fiancee Annie, who he proposed to in August 2018.

He said: “I still live with my flatmates. I can’t get married and move back in with them.

“And me and my missus are looking at the moment to try and get our own place, which would be lovely.

“After that bankrupts us we will eventually get married. That’s the plan.

“We have both said to each other, because we have been together for so long – like six-and-a-half, coming up to seven years – we are not in any rush.

“Everybody seems to be in a rush with me to get married but we are quite cool with it. She’s totally sweet as well.”

Former One Direction stars Harry Styles and Liam Payne performed on the Saturday of the annual two-night event, supporting grime star Stormzy.

More information is at Capitalfm.com.