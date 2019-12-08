The Script explain why latest number one was ‘a little sweeter than the rest’

The Script frontman Danny O’Donoghue has said their latest number one album was “a little sweeter than the rest” because it came after a difficult year.

The Irish three-piece landed their fifth number one in November with Sunsets And Full Moons, which tackled a range of personal topics.

Dublin-raised O’Donoghue split from his girlfriend, Brazilian model Anne de Paula this year, and lost his mother Ailish to a brain aneurysm on February 14.

Speaking at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball at London’s O2 Arena, he said it had been “one hell of a comeback” for the band.

He told the PA news agency: “This number one seems to be a little sweeter than the rest, given the backdrop and what we have all been through in the year.

“We never make music with that in mind – a number one song or a number one album – but for our fans this has been one hell of a comeback for us.

“We believe that it’s not called a long career – it’s just called a series of comebacks. After every album you come back again and again and again.”

O’Donoghue added: “I have to say, a big shout out to The Script family for really raising us up and holding us on their shoulders.

“We have a song called Run Through Walls which is about friends being there and people being there for each other – and they were there for us as well.

“It’s just as much our fans’ celebration as ours.”

The Script were performing at the annual concert on a billing which included Taylor Swift, Sam Smith, Mabel, Tom Walker and AJ Tracey.

