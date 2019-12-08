Liam Payne turns fan as he watches Harry Styles on stage at Jingle Bell Ball

Liam Payne watched his ex-bandmate Harry Styles perform at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball.

The singer, 26, showed his support for his former One Direction bandmate as Styles, 25, sang tracks including What Makes You Beautiful.

Earlier, Payne opened the show at London’s O2 Arena.

Liam Payne at the Jingle Bell Ball (Capital/Instagram Stories)

With his girlfriend, Maya Henry, he then watched Styles, who performed wearing an open chested jumpsuit.

Rita Ora, who performed on stage, was also in the audience.

Stormzy was also on the bill and later could be seen chatting to Styles saying, “We’ve got to link up when you’re ready.”

Rita Ora performs on stage during day one of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Advertising

Earlier, Payne told Capital’s Will Manning: “I don’t think I’ve ever seen Harry perform on his own before live, which I think will be quite a nostalgic moment, so I think might have to stick around for that.”

The event continues on Sunday with Taylor Swift, Sam Smith, Anne-Marie, Mabel and Sigala among the names on the bill.

The weekend line-up also includes The Script, Jax Jones and AJ Tracey.

More information is at Capitalfm.com.